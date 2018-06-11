XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/06/2018 - 11:01 BST

Let’s See – Leeds United Linked Coach Confirms Impending Talks With Serie B President

 




Leeds United linked coach Filippo Inzaghi has confirmed that he will be meeting the Venezia hierarchy to take stock of his future at the club.

Venezia’s hopes of earning promotion to Serie A ended at the weekend after they were knocked out by Palermo in the playoff semi-final by a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.




Inzaghi’s contract with the Serie B club is set to run out at the end of the month and there are suggestions that the Italian will seek a new job ahead of next season.

The Italian remains on Leeds’ radar though Marcelo Bielsa’s remains their top target and the AC Milan legend has also been linked with the coach’s role at Bologna.
 


The 44-year-old confirmed that he will be meeting the Venezia president Joe Tacopina today to decide the next course of action and whether to continue at the club next season.  

He was quoted as saying by RMC: “I’ll have an appointment with the president and the club tomorrow [Monday] morning.

“We’ll see if there is a chance I can continue or if we think about changing.”

After a poor spell at AC Milan, the former Italy international took charge of Venezia in 2016.
 