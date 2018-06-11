Liverpool Target Alisson Admits Future Must Wait Until After World Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool target Alisson has revealed that it would have been ideal for him to have had his future sorted before the World Cup starts, but with less than a week left he will have to wait until the tournament ends.



The 25-year-old has been courted by a number of clubs this summer, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and English giants Chelsea also being linked with moves, along with Liverpool.











While Los Blancos have made their stance clear that they will not offer anything more than €60m, Alisson's club Roma have put on a €100m price tag on the player.



Alisson insists that he is happy to be at Roma, but he is disappointed with the uncertainties that exist and would have been more satisfied if his future was sorted before the World Cup.





"I think if a transfer was to happen, it would be better before the World Cup", Alisson told Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte.

"To be honest, I leave the responsibility for the negotiations to my agent.



"There is going to be no transfer before the match against Switzerland on Sunday, if it happens it will only be after the World Cup.



"For the moment, I am 100 per cent committed to Roma, but there are some possibilities.



"We will work on them together with the club and will see if anything happens this week."



Alisson, who is currently concentrating on international duty with Brazil, managed a total of 49 appearances for Roma last season, notching up 22 clean sheets.

