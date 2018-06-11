Manchester City In Talks With Representatives Of Juventus Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have opened secret talks with the entourage of Douglas Costa to probe the possibility of snaring him away from Juventus this summer.



Costa recently completed a permanent move to Juventus from Bayern Munich after spending a season on loan with the Italian champions.











However, it has been claimed there is already work under way to make sure that the Brazilian is on the move again this summer as Manchester City are interested in signing him.



Manchester City have reportedly been prepared to offer big money for the player this summer and according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, they are already laying down the groundwork for a move.





It has been claimed that the Premier League champions are in touch with the representatives of the Brazilian winger and are trying to convince him to move to England.

The Italian champions are in no mood to lose the winger this summer, but Manchester City are ready to test their resolve with a €100m bid in the coming days or weeks.



Pep Guardiola worked with the 27-year-old at Bayern Munich and is keen to reunite with the Brazilian at Manchester City.



Costa scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 47 appearances for Juventus last season.

