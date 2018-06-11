XRegister
11/06/2018 - 11:34 BST

Manchester United And Liverpool Targets Not Considered Unavailable At Lazio

 




Lazio do not consider Liverpool linked goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and Manchester United linked Sergej Milinkovic-Savic non-transferable this summer, it has been claimed.

After just missing out on finishing in the Champions League places to Inter on the last day of the season, the club are now looking forward to a busy summer window.




Many of their players are believed to be on the radar of top clubs, especially Milinkovic-Savic, who is expected to go for big money if and when he is sold in the market.

Goalkeeper Strakosha has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Lazio are prepared to listen to good offers for both the Albanian shot-stopper and the Serbian midfielder.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, only striker Ciro Immobile has been identified as the player Lazio believe they cannot afford to lose in the ongoing summer transfer window.  

The 28-year-old striker scored 41 goals last season in all competitions and the club are not prepared to listen to any kind of offers for the hitman.

Other than him, Lazio are ready to sell any of their players if they receive big money offers, which means both Milinkovic-Savic and Strakosha could leave the club this summer.
 