Napoli Race Ahead Of Juventus In Matteo Darmian Chase

Napoli are gradually edging ahead of Juventus in the transfer chase for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian this summer.



Darmian has given his nod to a move to Juventus and the Serie A champions have also hammered out personal terms over a contract with the Italian’s representatives.











However, negotiations between Manchester United and Juventus have come to a standstill after the two clubs failed to bridge the gap between their respective valuations of the player.



Manchester United are demanding a fee worth €20m before agreeing to let the player go, but the Italian champions are in no mood to part ways with anything more than €13m.





The deadlock in talks has given Napoli a chance to spoil Juventus’ plans for Darmian and according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, they now have the edge in the race for the defender.

Napoli have firmly let their presence be felt in the saga and are prepared to offer a fee of €18m, a figure at lot closer to what Manchester United have been demanding.



Darmian has been keen to join Juventus, but with Napoli pushing their way into the negotiations, the Italian has a decision to make.



And with Juventus actively pursuing Valencia’s Joao Cancelo, the Manchester United man could be forced to agree to a move to a different Italian club.

