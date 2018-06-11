New Nice Boss Patrick Vieira Looking To Sweet-Talk Arsenal Target Into Staying

Follow @insidefutbol





New Nice coach Patrick Vieira wants to make sure that Arsenal target Mario Balotelli does not leave the club this summer.



Balotelli is available for just €10m in the transfer window and clubs have been queuing up to tempt the striker to quit Nice.











Arsenal and Marseille are just two of the sides keen, but new Nice coach Vieira has no wish to see Balotelli walk out of the exit door.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Vieira has already told Nice that he will work hard to convince the Italy striker to extend his stay at the club.





Nice finished in eighth place in Ligue 1 last season and Vieira is hoping Balotelli's goals can help the side improve.