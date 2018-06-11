No Sign of Leeds United Managerial Target Marcelo Bielsa Travelling To England

Follow @insidefutbol





There is still no sign of Marcelo Bielsa travelling to England, despite the Argentine being happy with the financial package on offer from Leeds United to become their next head coach.



Bielsa has been considering a proposal from Leeds and was due to make a decision early this week, with the Whites desperate to get a new man in place.











The Argentine is now understood to be looking at the structure of the club, the facilities, and the power he would have to shape Leeds going forward.



But how close a deal is remains unclear, especially with Bielsa, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, still not having travelled to England.





The legendary tactician is still in South America.