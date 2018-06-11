Rangers Have Taken Massive Gamble With Steven Gerrard – Tom Boyd

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd feels that Rangers have taken a big gamble by appointing Steven Gerrard as their new manager in their bid to win the Scottish Premiership title.



Gerrard was appointed as the manager of the Gers on a four-year contract and officially took the job from 1st June.











Boyd is not convinced by the appointment of the Liverpool legend as Gerrard does not have experience as far as management is concerned and feels that it is unlikely that the Gers will be able to stop Celtic from winning the Premiership again next season.



The former Scotland international understands the impact Rangers are trying to make by bringing in a massive name like Gerrard, but at the same time feels that the Gers have taken a risk by going for somebody without any reputation in the dugout.





Boyd was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It's a massive gamble for Rangers bringing in somebody that has not had any reputation.