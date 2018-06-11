XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/06/2018 - 13:39 BST

Summer Clear-out Begins – Leeds United Fans React To Midfielder's Departure

 




Leeds United fans have reacted to news of Madger Gomes becoming the first player to leave the club this summer.

Gomes' stay at Elland Road is over as he has moved to France to sign for second tier side Sochaux, with the Whites confirming the transfer on their website.




Gomes, who arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool the previous summer, is leaving the club a year into his three-year contract.
 

 


Gomes made just two appearances for the club in EFL Cup as he struggled to make a first team impact, with Twitter user Redheaded Animal commenting with a strong pun game in place.

 

 

 


Marcelo Bielsa Fan Account weighed in on how it was a 'No loss' situation for the club as they feel Gomes was not one of the stronger players in the Under-23 ranks.
 

 

Fans though are most interested in Leeds next head coach, with the Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa the heavy favourite to take over.

The club wished Gomes 'well for the future' in their official statement, but the fans are not as concerned, with Chris Brady waving him a goodbye.
 

 

 

 

 

 