Summer Clear-out Begins – Leeds United Fans React To Midfielder’s Departure

Leeds United fans have reacted to news of Madger Gomes becoming the first player to leave the club this summer.



Gomes' stay at Elland Road is over as he has moved to France to sign for second tier side Sochaux, with the Whites confirming the transfer on their website.











Gomes, who arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool the previous summer, is leaving the club a year into his three-year contract.



📰 | Madger Gomes has joined French Ligue 2 side @FCSM_officiel in a permanent move — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 11, 2018

So the summer clear-out begins. The club certainly have their work cut out to clear the decks. Wiedwald, Lonergan, Anita, Cibicki, Sacko, Bouy and Murphy all need moving on. I'd add O'Kane, De Bock and Antonsson to that list too. There's a starter for ten. #LUFC — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) June 11, 2018



Gomes made just two appearances for the club in EFL Cup as he struggled to make a first team impact, with Twitter user Redheaded Animal commenting with a strong pun game in place.

Hmmm. I wasn't Sochaux of him in the first place!



…..Yes, I am leaving now. — Redheaded Animal (@RedHeadedAnimal) June 11, 2018



Marcelo Bielsa Fan Account weighed in on how it was a 'No loss' situation for the club as they feel Gomes was not one of the stronger players in the Under-23 ranks.



One of the weaker youth players we bought and we've got loads of good CM talent in the academy. No loss. — Marcelo Bielsa Fan Account (@DistractedLeeds) June 11, 2018

Fans though are most interested in Leeds next head coach, with the Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa the heavy favourite to take over.



The club wished Gomes 'well for the future' in their official statement, but the fans are not as concerned, with Chris Brady waving him a goodbye.

