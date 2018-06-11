Tottenham Hotspur Join Transfer Mix For Arsenal and West Ham Linked Rafinha

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have joined the transfer chase for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and West Ham.



The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter and the Serie A giants are interested in turning the move into a permanent transfer this summer.











Inter have an agreement in place with Barcelona to sign him for a price of around €35m, but the Nerazzurri have been trying negotiating tactics to bring the price down.



West Ham and Arsenal have been probing the possibility of signing the midfielder and as a fresh blow to Inter’s chances of landing Rafinha, there is more Premier League interest in him.





According to Catalan daily Sport, Tottenham are considering taking the midfielder to north London during the ongoing summer transfer window as part of their squad reinforcements.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to add midfield reinforcements to his squad and the Barcelona midfielder has emerged as a possible option in the transfer market.



With more Premier League clubs showing an interest in Rafinha, Inter could be forced into action soon as Barcelona are willing to sell the player this summer.



The Catalan giants and the Nerazzurri are expected to meet in the coming days alongside the player’s representatives to discuss a possible deal for Rafinha.

