06 October 2016

11/06/2018 - 15:15 BST

Victor Orta Implications – Marcelo Bielsa Would Want Serious Authority At Leeds United

 




Marcelo Bielsa is likely to want serious authority at Leeds United, something which raises question marks over the relationship and power share he would have with director of football Victor Orta. 

Leeds are in talks with Bielsa about becoming their new head coach and the Argentine is happy with the financial package on the table.




But Bielsa wants to agree the plan the club will follow going forward, assess the infrastructure and how Leeds will function with him in charge.

At Elland Road, Orta conducts transfer policy, with Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom having accepted the situation as prior head coaches.
 


But the appointment of Bielsa could have implications for Orta's role as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Argentine will want to enjoy serious authority at the club if he becomes head coach.

Landing the legendary Argentine tactician would be a big coup for Leeds, but could come at the price of limiting Orta's power.

However, it is the director of football who has been leading the push for Leeds to appoint Bielsa, meaning he is likely relishing the opportunity to work with the former Lille boss.
 