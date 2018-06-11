XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/06/2018 - 11:24 BST

West Ham Rapidly Close In On Barcelona Centre-Back

 




West Ham United are close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona for the signature of Brazilian centre-back Marlon this summer.

The 22-year-old defender impressed during his loan spell at Nice last season and his performances caught the attention of West Ham scouts and the club are keen to take him to England.




West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has given his green signal to a move for Marlon and the Hammers have been locked in talks with Barcelona for the defender’s signature.

He joined Nice on a two-season-long deal last summer, but Barcelona are prepared to cancel the agreement with the French club in order to cash in on him this summer.
 


And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, West Ham are now close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona over a fee for the centre-back and are set to complete the deal soon.  

Once an agreement is in place, Marlon will travel to London to conduct talks over a contract and undergo a medical with the Hammers ahead of completing the transfer.

The Hammers are hopeful the 22-year-old will slot into their defence straight away next season and provide much needed solidity to the backline.

A Brazil Under-23 international, Marlon is yet to break into his country’s national side.
 