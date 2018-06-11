West Ham Rapidly Close In On Barcelona Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona for the signature of Brazilian centre-back Marlon this summer.



The 22-year-old defender impressed during his loan spell at Nice last season and his performances caught the attention of West Ham scouts and the club are keen to take him to England.











West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has given his green signal to a move for Marlon and the Hammers have been locked in talks with Barcelona for the defender’s signature.



He joined Nice on a two-season-long deal last summer, but Barcelona are prepared to cancel the agreement with the French club in order to cash in on him this summer.





And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, West Ham are now close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona over a fee for the centre-back and are set to complete the deal soon.

Once an agreement is in place, Marlon will travel to London to conduct talks over a contract and undergo a medical with the Hammers ahead of completing the transfer.



The Hammers are hopeful the 22-year-old will slot into their defence straight away next season and provide much needed solidity to the backline.



A Brazil Under-23 international, Marlon is yet to break into his country’s national side.

