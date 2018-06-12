AC Milan Ready To Throw Liverpool Target Into Player Swap Offer With Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are set to offer Liverpool linked Gianluigi Donnarumma to Chelsea as part of a direct swap for striker Alvaro Morata this summer, it has been claimed.



Morata has been keen to leave Chelsea after a poor first season in England and is eyeing a move back to Italy, where he had a fruitful two-year spell at Juventus.











Juventus have been interested in taking him back, but for the moment there have been no concrete negotiations between themselves and Chelsea over Morata returning to the Bianconeri.



AC Milan have also been interested in signing the striker, but they are not in a positon to spend big on Morata because of impending Financial Fair Play sanctions.





However, the Rossoneri are claimed to have found a solution and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are set to propose an audacious swap deal to Chelsea for Morata.

It has been claimed that AC Milan are prepared to let 19-year-old goalkeeper Donnarumma join Chelsea as part of a deal that would see Morata move to the San Siro.



No money will be exchanged between the two clubs as AC Milan value both players at €70m and with Thibaut Courtois’ future at Chelsea uncertain, the Rossoneri believe their Premier League counterparts could take the bait.



Donnarumma has also been linked with Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp looks for a new goalkeeper.

