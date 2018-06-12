Agent of Tottenham Star Arriving In Italy For Talks With Serie A Sides

Follow @insidefutbol





Mousa Dembele's agent is arriving in Italy to take stock of the interest around the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.



The Belgium international is focusing on the World Cup, but his agent is looking to take care of his client's future at club level, where he is entering the final year of his contract at Tottenham.











He has interest from Juventus, Napoli and Inter, who all spy an opportunity to take the midfielder from White Hart Lane this summer.



Dembele's agent is heading to Italy, according to Sky Italia, as he aims to take advantage of the interest in his client.





However, Dembele is also wanted by clubs in China.