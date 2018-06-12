XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/06/2018 - 13:14 BST

Arsenal And Chelsea Ligue 1 Target Focusing On Securing Premier League Switch

 




Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City midfield target Jean-Michael Seri has focused on getting a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Ivorian midfielder has been wanting to leave Nice since last summer, but the French club have managed to hold on to the player despite interest from clubs across Europe.




Roma have been linked with having an interest in the Ivorian and sporting director Monchi recently touched base with Seri’s representatives to discuss a proposed transfer.

However, Seri has multiple suitors in the Premier League and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the midfielder is focusing his efforts on getting a transfer to England.
 


Arsenal have long held an interest in the 26-year-old midfielder and he has also been on Chelsea’s radar, but the Blues have not made a move this summer as their managerial situation remains unresolved.  

Pep Guardiola is also a fan of the Nice midfielder and the midfielder’s agent met Manchester City earlier this year to discuss a move to England.

Seri remains on the radar of several clubs across Europe, but for the moment the Ivorian is keen on getting a move to the Premier League and is concentrating his efforts on it.
 