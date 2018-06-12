XRegister
06 October 2016

12/06/2018 - 16:02 BST

Arsenal Set To Lose Youngster To Swiss Outfit Sion

 




Young French striker Yassin Fortune is set to snub a contract offer from Arsenal in favour of a move to Swiss outfit Sion.

The striker joined the Arsenal academy from Lens in 2015 and has been impressing with his performances for the Gunners academy teams over the last few years.




He made five appearances for the Arsenal Under-23s last season and the club were hoping to keep hold of him despite his contract expiring at the end of the month.

Arsenal have offered him a contract extension, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the 19-year-old has decided to pack his bags in north London in favour of a transfer.
 


It has been claimed that he has given his nod to a move to Swiss outfit Sion and is on the verge of completing a transfer from the Premier League giants this summer.  

Fortune is set to commit to a four-year contract with Sion and will end his three-year stay in England with Arsenal.

With Arsenal stacked in forward areas, the youngster may feel he was unlikely to break into the senior set-up any time soon for the club.

Fortune will be expecting to play more senior football in Switzerland with Sion.
 