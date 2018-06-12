XRegister
06 October 2016

12/06/2018 - 13:33 BST

Chelsea and Manchester United Suffer Blow In Race For Russia International

 




Manchester United and Chelsea linked midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has green lit a proposed transfer to Juventus this summer.

The CSKA Moscow midfielder’s future has been under the scanner since it emerged that some of the European heavyweights have been circling around him.




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s recently personally scouted him in a friendly between Russia and Austria and even Chelsea and Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

But it seems Juventus are the ones who have been laying down all the groundwork ahead of their attempts to take him to Italy during the summer transfer window.
 


An intermediary, on behalf of Juventus, has already been in touch CSKA Moscow and the player’s representatives, and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Golovin has given his nod to a proposed move to the Bianconeri.  

The midfielder has given his approval to the project at Juventus, where he feels he would be able to take the next big step in his career.

Juventus are set to make fresh contact with CSKA Moscow in the coming days and are hoping to convince them to lower their asking price of €25m for the Russian midfielder.

The Italian champions are looking to get a deal over the line for a fee of around €18m.
 