X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/06/2018 - 13:17 BST

Claim From Italy: Matteo Darmian Pleads With Man Utd To Drop Asking Price

 




Matteo Darmian has requested Manchester United lower their financial demands in order to facilitate a move to Juventus this summer.

Darmian has green lit a move to Juventus and the Italian champions have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the representatives of the Manchester United star.




However, negotiations with the Premier League giants have been difficult thus far and the talks have hit a standstill because of the different valuations the two clubs have of the player.

Manchester United are keen to get a fee of around €20m from Darmian’s sale, but Juventus are in no mood to fork out more than €13m for the Italian at the moment.
 


Darmian is now afraid that he could lose the opportunity to join Juventus and according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, he has requested Manchester United drop their valuation of him.  

The Italy international is aware that Juventus are already working towards a move for Valencia’s Joao Cancelo and believes that there is a real possibility the Bianconeri might abandon a move for him.

Despite interest from Napoli, Darmian remains determined to join Juventus and has urged Manchester United to become more considerate during negotiations.

The Italian champions on their part are not prepared to spend a huge fee on a player who was a fringe player at Manchester United last season.
 