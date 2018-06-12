Fiorentina Under Siege For Liverpool and Manchester City Target Federico Chiesa

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are prepared to fight off interest from the giants of Serie A to keep hold of Manchester City and Liverpool linked Federico Chiesa this summer.



The 20-year-old winger is considered one of the best young talents in Italy at the moment and it has logically led to interest in him from clubs across Europe.











Pep Guardiola is keen to take him to Manchester City and there are also suggestions that Liverpool are big admirers of Chiesa and have been keeping tabs on him



However, Fiorentina are under serious pressure from the big wigs of Italian football as the Serie A giants are circling around the 20-year-old winger at the moment.





Juventus, Inter and Napoli are all considering making offers for the Italian, but according to Florence-based daily La Nazione, Fiorentina are in no mood to lose the player.

Fiorentina are laying down their plans to resist any proposals from the Serie A giants for Chiesa and are ready to knock back bids unless they receive an offer they cannot refuse.



The winger himself has himself given very little indication that he wants to leave his boyhood club this summer.



Chiesa signed a new five-year contract last year and for the moment Fiorentina are prepared to dig in their heels to keep him.

