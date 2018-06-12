I’m Ready For Long Ball Scottish Football Test, New Rangers Signing Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Nikola Katic insists that he is a type of player who likes duels and Scottish football will allow him to play his natural game, with long balls aplenty expected.



The Croatian became new manager Steven Gerrard's fifth signing of the summer as he put pen-to-paper to a four-year deal at the Scottish club on Tuesday.











Expressing his delight at the opportunity to play for such a reputed club, the youngster said that it will give him the chance to play his natural game.



According to the defender, he prefers duels and being in Scotland will allow him to do that, with a physical test on the cards.





“I am the sort of player who likes a duel”, Katic told his new club's official website.

"In Scotland, the type of football I think is for me. There are a lot of long-balls and a lot of duels, and that is what I like."



Putting the spotlight on the rivalry between Rangers and Celtic and the kind of emotions that such matches bring among fans, Katic said that he cannot wait to play in Old Firm clashes.



“I’ve seen the stadium on television and I have read about the fans and the rivalry with Celtic.



"It is really great and I cannot wait to play here.”



The deal to bring the big defender to Ibrox will cost Rangers around £2m.

