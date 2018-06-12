Juventus Employ Super Agent To Lead Talks For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have roped in Italian super-agent Mino Raiola to lead their negotiations for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele.



The Belgian’s contract expires at the end of next season and he is yet to sign a new deal, with a decision on his future expected to be taken after the World Cup.











Inter have been interested in taking him to Italy and Dembele has also been on a move to the San Siro, but the Nerazzurri have found Tottenham to be hard negotiators.



The north London club’s €30m asking price for Dembele has forced Inter to take stock of the situation and it has allowed the entry of Juventus into the transfer saga.





The Italian champions have conducted initial talks with Tottenham and the player’s representatives and according to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, Raiola is leading the negotiations on Juventus’ behalf.

Juventus have enlisted the help of the Italian super-agent to conduct the talks with Tottenham, whose chairman Daniel Levy is known for driving a hard bargain.



The Italian champions and Raiola are trying to convince Tottenham to lower their financial demands in order to facilitate Dembele’s transfer this summer.



However, any proposed deal is only expected to see the light of day after the World Cup.

