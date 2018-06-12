XRegister
06 October 2016

12/06/2018 - 14:57 BST

Lazio Provide Further Evidence Of West Ham Linked Felipe Anderson’s Imminent Departure

 




Lazio have identified a potential replacement for West Ham target Felipe Anderson in Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano.

Anderson is unlikely to be at Lazio next season and is expected to be on his way out of the club with West Ham currently leading the chase for the Brazilian winger.




The Hammers have been in talks with the Serie A outfit over a proposed deal for the 25-year-old and are confident of reaching an agreement with Lazio over the next days and weeks.

An agreement between the two clubs is not imminent as they are yet to agree on the finer details of the deal, but the signs are there that Lazio are planning ahead without Anderson.
 


And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A outfit have identified Sassuolo winger Politano as the potential replacement for the Brazilian, who they are expecting to sell to West Ham.  

The 24-year-old winger has a number of suitors in Serie A and Lazio have joined the race to land him in the ongoing summer transfer window.

However, they are unlikely to make any concrete moves for Politano until after they sell Anderson, with West Ham believed to be his likely destination.
 