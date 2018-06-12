XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/06/2018 - 20:11 BST

Liverpool’s Serie A Target Happy To Leave Future In Agent’s Hands

 




Real Madrid and Liverpool target Alisson has remained coy on his future at Roma and insisted that he wants to focus on Brazil’s World Cup campaign.

The 25-year-old is expected to be Brazil’s number one in Russia ahead of Manchester City star Ederson, but his future at Roma has been a massive topic of discussion.




Liverpool have been consistently linked with wanting Alisson at Anfield, while Real Madrid are keen. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on his situation in the event that Thibaut Courtois leaves.

The goalkeeper himself is not optimistic about his chances of leaving Roma, but remained non-committal when probed to clarify whether he will be at the Stadio Olimpico next season.
 


He stressed that he wants to focus on Brazil’s World Cup campaign and has left it to his agent to discuss his future with Roma, with a decision only expected to be made after the mega event in Russia.  

The 25-year-old said in a press conference when asked about his future: “I am focused, I don’t want anything to get in the way.

“I am completely focused here and my agent is addressing the issues together with Roma.

“It will be the best decision for me and the club, regardless of whether I’ll stay or leave.

“My part is to focus here and then we’ll sort the rest out later.”

Alisson has a contract until 2021 with the Giallorossi.
 