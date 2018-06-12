Lucas Torreira Agrees Personal Terms With Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Lucas Torriera has an agreement on personal terms in place with Arsenal, moving him a step closer to a switch to the Emirates Stadium.



The Sampdoria midfielder has interested a number of clubs this summer, including Serie A giants Napoli, but it is Arsenal who have now moved to the front of the race for his signature.











Arsenal are prepared to pay the €25m release clause in Torreira's contract, while Napoli have been looking to reach a negotiated settlement.



Now the Gunners are a step closer to signing the midfielder after agreeing personal terms with his agents.





According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Torreira has agreed a contract worth €3m per year plus bonuses with Arsenal.