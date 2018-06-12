Lucas Torreira Agrees Personal Terms With Arsenal

Lucas Torriera has an agreement on personal terms in place with Arsenal, moving him a step closer to a switch to the Emirates Stadium.
The Sampdoria midfielder has interested a number of clubs this summer, including Serie A giants Napoli, but it is Arsenal who have now moved to the front of the race for his signature.
Arsenal are prepared to pay the €25m release clause in Torreira's contract, while Napoli have been looking to reach a negotiated settlement.
Now the Gunners are a step closer to signing the midfielder after agreeing personal terms with his agents.
According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Torreira has agreed a contract worth €3m per year plus bonuses with Arsenal.
Arsenal's swoop for Torreira has been signed off by the club's new head coach Unai Emery, who wants to strengthen his midfield options.
It remains to be seen how Napoli might respond to Arsenal having now agreed terms with the player.
Torriera has long been keen to join Napoli, but could end up in the Premier League this summer.