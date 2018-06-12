XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2018 - 21:32 BST

Lucas Torreira Agrees Personal Terms With Arsenal

 




Lucas Torriera has an agreement on personal terms in place with Arsenal, moving him a step closer to a switch to the Emirates Stadium. 

The Sampdoria midfielder has interested a number of clubs this summer, including Serie A giants Napoli, but it is Arsenal who have now moved to the front of the race for his signature.




Arsenal are prepared to pay the €25m release clause in Torreira's contract, while Napoli have been looking to reach a negotiated settlement.

Now the Gunners are a step closer to signing the midfielder after agreeing personal terms with his agents.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Torreira has agreed a contract worth €3m per year plus bonuses with Arsenal.

Arsenal's swoop for Torreira has been signed off by the club's new head coach Unai Emery, who wants to strengthen his midfield options.

It remains to be seen how Napoli might respond to Arsenal having now agreed terms with the player.

Torriera has long been keen to join Napoli, but could end up in the Premier League this summer.
 