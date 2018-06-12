Manchester City Set For Fresh Jorginho Attempt

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are set to make fresh attempts this week to secure a transfer for Napoli midfielder Jorginho.



The 26-year-old has long been saying yes to a move to the Etihad and Manchester City have already thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the player’s representatives.











However, in Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, Manchester City have found a tough negotiator and the Italian has been unrelenting in his financial demands for Jorginho.



The Napoli chief has already knocked back multiple offers from Manchester City and has continued to frustrate Pep Guardiola, who has identified the midfielder as his priority target.





There has also been talk that Manchester City are looking at other targets because of Napoli’s negotiating tactics, but according to Italian daily Il Mattino, fresh talks are expected to take place between the two clubs this week.

The Premier League champions are set to contact Napoli again for Jorginho in the coming days and look to thrash out an agreement for the midfielder’s move to England.



Manchester City are claimed to be preparing a bid around the €55m mark and are hopeful that it would be good enough to convince Napoli to let Jorginho leave this summer.



De Laurentiis is reportedly interested in getting a fee of around €60m before he agrees to sell the midfielder.

