Need To Check Whether It Is Real – Agent Unsure Of Liverpool Interest In Bernd Leno

Italian agent Fabio Parisi is unsure whether Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno and has insisted Napoli are the ones who are in active negotiations for the German.



Leno has made it clear that he wants to quit Leverkusen this summer and has been widely linked with a move to Napoli, who are looking for a new number one following Pepe Reina’s departure.











Arsenal have also been interested in the goalkeeper, but there are also recent suggestions that Jurgen Klopp is looking at his compatriot as a possible goalkeeping solution for Liverpool.



However, Parisi, who has been working as an intermediary between the Leverkusen and Napoli, indicated that Liverpool’s interest in Leno is not concrete at the moment.





He added that while Leverkusen are prepared to accept an offer less than the goalkeeper’s €28m buy-out clause, there is still no certainly over how much they want from Napoli.

Asked if Liverpool are interested in Leno, Parisi told Italian radio station Radio Crc: “We need to see if this thing is real or not.



“Napoli are closer in negotiations, but must satisfy the demands of Leverkusen.



“The Germans are remaining firm on the release clause, but they are willing to negotiate.



“We must understand whether they are asking for €27m or they are ready to settle at €22m.



“For now no written offers have been made but we are working on it.”



He further added Napoli are close to agreeing personal terms with Leno, with only some minor details needing to be chalked out at the moment.



Asked if the goalkeeper has agreed a contract with Napoli, Parisi said: “No, some image rights still need to be discussed.



“But it’s the easiest part of the deal, so we are certain to find a solution.”

