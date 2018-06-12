XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2018 - 23:15 BST

Paris Saint-Germain’s Counter Offer Leaves Arsenal On Verge of Missing Out On Talent

 




Paris Saint-Germain have come up with new guarantees to convince Yacine Adli to have a change of heart and back out of signing for Arsenal. 

Adli looked set to join Arsenal, snubbing the chance to sign a contract with PSG and also overtures from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and even headed to London.




Arsenal convinced the 17-year-old midfielder with the sporting project on offer, along with guarantees over playing time.

But Adli has been rethinking his choice and PSG came up with a fresh proposal which has left the talent on the verge of putting pen to paper on a three-year professional contract.
 


According to French sports daily L'Equipe, PSG's fresh proposal has handed Adli several guarantees, which have caused the player to change his mind.

Losing out on Adli will be a blow to Arsenal, who had thought they had done enough to win the race for the teenager.

Adli is now expected to kick off his professional career in the familiar surroundings of the French capital.
 