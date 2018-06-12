Paris Saint-Germain’s Counter Offer Leaves Arsenal On Verge of Missing Out On Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have come up with new guarantees to convince Yacine Adli to have a change of heart and back out of signing for Arsenal.



Adli looked set to join Arsenal, snubbing the chance to sign a contract with PSG and also overtures from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and even headed to London.











Arsenal convinced the 17-year-old midfielder with the sporting project on offer, along with guarantees over playing time.



But Adli has been rethinking his choice and PSG came up with a fresh proposal which has left the talent on the verge of putting pen to paper on a three-year professional contract.





According to French sports daily L'Equipe, PSG's fresh proposal has handed Adli several guarantees, which have caused the player to change his mind.