Rangers Facing Competition To Land Roma Striker

Rangers are facing major competition from clubs in the Netherlands and Belgium for the signature of Roma striker Umar Sadiq.



The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at NAC Breda and impressed during his stint in the Netherlands, scoring five goals in 12 Eredivisie appearances.











He is set to return to Roma this summer but he is not expected to be big part of their plans moving forward and the club are prepared to let him go in the ongoing window.



Rangers have been keen to take Sadiq to Scotland this summer and the player has himself admitted that he would love to get the opportunity to work under Steven Gerrard.





However, the Glasgow giants are set to face a stiff test to land the Roma striker as his performances in the Netherlands have not gone unnoticed by many clubs.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Dutch outfits such as Vitesse and Groningen are considering making a move for the Breda loan star this summer.



And it has been claimed Belgian clubs such as Genk and K.V. Oostende have also been keeping tabs on Sadiq with a view to making a move for him in the ongoing window.



Sadiq seems keen on a move to Scotland but for the moment Rangers need to fight off major competition in order to land him.

