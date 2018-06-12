XRegister
06 October 2016

12/06/2018 - 20:08 BST

Rangers New Boy Admits Steven Gerrard Pull Factor

 




New Rangers signing Nikola Katic insists that it is a big pleasure for him to have been given the opportunity to play under Steven Gerrard, who he says is a "legend of football all over the world".

The Croatian was snapped up by the Gers on Tuesday, thus becoming the fifth signing of the summer for the Liverpool legend.




The 6 ft 4 in defender is delighted with the move and took time to express his satisfaction at having arrived in Scotland, a place which he believes will be ideal for the development of his career.

On the opportunity to play under Gerrard, the 21-year-old said that it was an opportunity of a lifetime for him and he couldn't say no once he got to know about it via his agent.
 


“It is a big pleasure to be here as this is one big club one of the biggest in Europe and in the world. It is good to be here and this is a big step for me", Katic told Rangers' official website.  

“When they told me Steven Gerrard wanted to take me, I told my agent I’d get my shoes on and run to Scotland!

“He is a legend of football all over the world and I am glad to be here with him."

Katic will be aiming to help Rangers make their mark in the Europa League qualifiers as he settles in to Ibrox life.
 