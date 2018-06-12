Rangers Will Help Me With Croatia, New Signing Nikola Katic Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Nikola Katic insists that being at the Ibrox-based club will help his case for selection to the Croatia national team.



The big central defender became new manager Steven Gerrard's fifth signing of the summer, putting pen-to-paper to a four-year deal on Tuesday.











At just 21, the youngster has already made his debut for his country at senior level, though his appearances have been limited to just one.



In a national side packed with top talents playing at big European clubs, Katic knows that playing regularly will be a challenge.





However, having seen stars like Dado Prso and Nikica Jelavic flourish during their stints at the club, the youngster believes that Rangers will provide him with that ideal platform to make it big at international level.

“Sure. It will help me as Croatia has so many players at good clubs – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool – and it is hard to come from the Croatian league to play in the Croatian national team", Katic said in his first interview with Rangers' official website.



“But Rangers is a good step to show to the national manager that I can play for the national team.



“Everyone has said they [the former players] did a good job here, and now I have a job to hold that tradition here.”



A youth academy product of Croatian outfit Slaven Belupo, Katic has joined Rangers for a fee in the region of £2m.

