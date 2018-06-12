Roma Don’t Want New Mohamed Salah Situation, Alisson Pessimistic Over Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Chelsea goalkeeping target Alisson is not optimistic about his chances of leaving Roma during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 25-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper’s future at Roma has turned out to be one of the sagas of the summer because of interest from some of the big wigs of European football.











Real Madrid have been interested in snaring him away from Roma this summer and he has also been linked with a move to England, with both Liverpool and Chelsea keen.



Representatives of both Premier League clubs have held talks with the player’s representatives, but Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to sign the Brazilian this summer.





And according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, the goalkeeper himself is not confident about the prospect of leaving Roma during the ongoing transfer window.

The goalkeeper’s entourage believe Roma are keen not to repeat the mistake they made by selling Mohamed Salah to Liverpool last summer and are unlikely to agree to a move for Alisson.



The goalkeeper also does not have a release clause in his contract, which allows Roma to feel comfortable about the speculation surrounding the Brazilian’s future at the club.



Unless Alisson decides to force his way out of Roma, the goalkeeper is likely to be wearing the Giallorossi colours next season.

