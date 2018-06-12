XRegister
12/06/2018 - 15:06 BST

Sunderland Resigned To Losing Paddy McNair Despite Rejecting Two Bids

 




Sunderland are resigned to losing defender Paddy McNair this summer, but have already turned down two bids from Brighton.

The defender is preparing to leave the Black Cats this summer after the club were relegated to League One and has suitors in the Premier League.




Wolves are interested in adding him to their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League and Brighton are keen on getting their hands on the former Manchester United man.

Sunderland are aware that they will not be able to hold on to McNair, but according to the BBC, they have already turned down two bids from the Seagulls this summer.
 


Brighton have not returned to the negotiating table following their unsuccessful bids, but McNair is still pushing to leave the Stadium of Light in the ongoing window.  

Wolves are expected to make a move for McNair in the coming days and weeks and there are clubs in the Championship who are also looking at the possibility of signing the Northern Ireland defender.

McNair joined Sunderland from Manchester United in 2016 and has suffered two relegation seasons on the trot with the Black Cats.

He may well not be keen to play in League One with Sunderland.
 