06 October 2016

12/06/2018 - 22:09 BST

West Ham In Advanced Talks For Swansea City Star

 




West Ham United are in advanced discussions with Swansea City to sign goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The Hammers have zeroed in on for shot-stopper for a summer move to the London Stadium and are close to a deal.




Fabianski, 33, could not help Swansea avoid relegation from the top flight last season, but his Premier League adventure does not look to be coming to an end.

West Ham are hoping to soon wrap the agreement up and put the Poland international at new manager Manuel Pellegrini's disposal.
 


He played in every one of Swansea's 38 Premier League games last season and kept nine clean sheets, conceding 56 goals.

Fabianski's contract at the Liberty Stadium only has a year left to run, with the goalkeeper having joined the club in 2014.

The Pole is hugely experienced in the Premier League, with 181 appearances in England's top flight to his name, along with 52 clean sheets.
 