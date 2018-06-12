West Ham In Advanced Talks For Swansea City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are in advanced discussions with Swansea City to sign goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Hammers have zeroed in on for shot-stopper for a summer move to the London Stadium and are close to a deal.











Fabianski, 33, could not help Swansea avoid relegation from the top flight last season, but his Premier League adventure does not look to be coming to an end.



West Ham are hoping to soon wrap the agreement up and put the Poland international at new manager Manuel Pellegrini's disposal.





He played in every one of Swansea's 38 Premier League games last season and kept nine clean sheets, conceding 56 goals.