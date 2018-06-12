XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2018 - 09:58 BST

West Ham Swoop For Barcelona Star Runs Into Trouble

 




West Ham’s move for Barcelona defender Marlon has hit a glitch as the two clubs are not close to reaching an agreement over a fee for his proposed transfer to England.

The defender joined Nice on a two-season loan deal last summer but Barcelona have already told the French club that the defender won’t be returning to Allianz Riviera ahead of the new campaign.




Nice had a purchase clause worth €25m in the loan agreement but the French club are not keen on signing Marlon for such a large fee and are already looking at other options.

West Ham are interested in signing the 22-year-old centre-back this summer and have been locked in talks with the Catalan giants over taking him to the Premier League.
 


There were suggestions that an agreement is imminent, but according to Spanish daiily Mundo Deportivo, Marlon’s proposed move to the east London club could be delayed this summer.  

Barcelona want the defender’s suitors to match the figure they agreed with Nice, but for the moment West Ham are only interested in paying a fee of around €15m for the Brazilian.

There is considerable difference between the valuations of Marlon for the two clubs and it could take a while before an agreement is signed off by both parties.

The Brazilian will start pre-season with Barcelona next month if a solution cannot be reached before then.
 