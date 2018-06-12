XRegister
X
12/06/2018 - 21:59 BST

Won’t Even Discuss For €5m – Belgian Side’s President Lays Down Law On West Ham, Fulham and Wolves Target

 




Standard Liege president Bruno Venanzi has sent out a warning to clubs interested in Edmilson Junior, who has been linked with West Ham, Fulham and Wolves. 

The winger was in superb form for Standard Liege in the Belgian top flight last season and netted a head-turning seven goals in the final ten games.




Edmilson's exploits have not gone unnoticed and his contractual situation, with just a year left on his deal, has further alerted clubs to his potential availability.

He has interest from England and Italy, while FC Porto and Benfica lead his admirers from Portugal.
 


Standard Liege president Venanzi knows Edmilson is wanted, but he insists the club are fully prepared to see him walk away for free in 12 months' time than accept anything less than a big offer.

"We want Junior to stay", the president told L'Avenir.

"If he does not extend, we are prepared to let him go for free [next year].

"We can turn down offers.

"For example, we would not sell for €4m or €5m.

"We would only sit around the table for a large amount", Venanzi added.

Standard Liege finished second in the Belgian top flight last season and as a result will enter the Champions League at the third qualifying round stage.
 