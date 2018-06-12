You Never Know – Liverpool Star Won’t Shut Door On Move Amid Real Madrid Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Sadio Mane has refused to completely shut the door on a move to Real Madrid, but the Senegal international insists he is happy at Liverpool and remains under contract.



The forward played a big part in Liverpool getting to the Champions League final last season, as well as finishing in the Premier League's top four.











Mane has been linked with a move to the side that beat Liverpool in the final in Kyiv, Real Madrid.



The attacker is happy at Liverpool and insists he still has a contract with the Reds which has a further three years left to run.





But he has not slammed the door on a potential switch away from Anfield.