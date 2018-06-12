XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/06/2018 - 23:35 BST

You Never Know – Liverpool Star Won’t Shut Door On Move Amid Real Madrid Link

 




Sadio Mane has refused to completely shut the door on a move to Real Madrid, but the Senegal international insists he is happy at Liverpool and remains under contract. 

The forward played a big part in Liverpool getting to the Champions League final last season, as well as finishing in the Premier League's top four.




Mane has been linked with a move to the side that beat Liverpool in the final in Kyiv, Real Madrid.

The attacker is happy at Liverpool and insists he still has a contract with the Reds which has a further three years left to run.
 


But he has not slammed the door on a potential switch away from Anfield.

Asked about being linked with Real Madrid, he told the Salzburger Nachrichten: "I am very happy at Liverpool and my contract lasts for three more years."

Pressed further, Mane added: "As I said, I am happy at Liverpool.

"But you never know what will happen in the future."

And the Senegal star has no doubt what he wants to achieve in his career.

"I want to win trophies", he said. "Especially the Champions League."

Mane scored 20 goals for Liverpool in 44 appearances last season.
 