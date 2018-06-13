XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/06/2018 - 09:58 BST

AC Milan Sporting Director Heads To Russia To Give Side Edge For Arsenal Target Gelson Martins

 




AC Milan have joined the transfer chase for Arsenal wing target Gelson Martins, who has put in a request with the Portuguese FA to terminate his contract with Sporting Lisbon.

The storm brewing at Sporting Lisbon over the last month is threatening to unravel the club as they could lose players worth more than €100m on free transfers this summer.




An attack on the players and the coaching staff by a group of disgruntled fans last month has already forced players such as Rui Patricio and Bas Dost to terminate their contracts.

Martins and William Carvalho became part of the group of players to put in a request to terminate their deals with the Portuguese FA earlier this week.
 


And clubs are circling around the Sporting Lisbon winger, who could be available on a free transfer if the Portuguese giants don’t contest his request in the courts or look to reach an agreement with the player.  

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has flown to Russia to hold talks with Martins and his representatives over a transfer.

The Rossoneri are hoping to cash in on the situation and potentially sign the 23-year-old winger on a free transfer in the ongoing summer transfer window.

However, they are facing stiff competition from Arsenal, who have already failed with two bids and are now sensing their opportunity to take him to England.
 