Agent Of Arsenal Target Meets Serie A President To Discuss Client’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero met the agent of Arsenal midfield target Lucas Torreira in Milan on Tuesday to discuss the midfielder’s future.



The Uruguayan midfielder has long been on Napoli’s radar as a potential replacement for Jorginho, but Arsenal have taken massive strides in the last few days to get a deal over the line.











The Gunners have already thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the midfielder and have even been claimed in some quarters to have agreed a €30m fee.



The north London club are pushing to get the deal over the line as soon as possible and according to Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX, his agent met the Sampdoria hierarchy, including club president Ferrero, for more discussions.





The player’s representative is said to have discussed the offer from Arsenal and with Napoli still in the race, the Gunners are still not guaranteed to land the midfielder this summer.

If Arsenal decided to trigger the €25m buy-out clause, they would have to make the full payment in one go, with no avenues open for a structured payment option.



But if the €30m fee claims are accurate, Arsenal are paying over the clause to sign Torreira.

