X
06 October 2016

13/06/2018 - 22:18 BST

Anthony Martial Keen To Play For Mauricio Pochettino

 




Anthony Martial is keen to play for Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to Football London

The France international has rocked Manchester United after his agent revealed he wants to quit Old Trafford.




Martial has been linked with a switch to White Hart Lane, though it remains to be seen whether Jose Mourinho would sell to Premier League rivals in the shape of Spurs.

But counting in Spurs' favour is the fact that Martial wants to play for Pochettino, while the Argentine tactician is a big fan of the French forward.
 


Martial is expected to also attract interest from clubs in Italy's Serie A, where he has admirers.

The 22-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season, scoring eleven goals.

He was handed just 17 minutes in Manchester United's FA Cup final loss against Chelsea, while he was an unused substitute in his side's semi-final win over Tottenham.
 