Anthony Martial Keen To Play For Mauricio Pochettino

Anthony Martial is keen to play for Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to Football London.



The France international has rocked Manchester United after his agent revealed he wants to quit Old Trafford.











Martial has been linked with a switch to White Hart Lane, though it remains to be seen whether Jose Mourinho would sell to Premier League rivals in the shape of Spurs.



But counting in Spurs' favour is the fact that Martial wants to play for Pochettino, while the Argentine tactician is a big fan of the French forward.





Martial is expected to also attract interest from clubs in Italy's Serie A, where he has admirers.