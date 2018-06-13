Anthony Martial Wants To Leave Manchester United, Agent Confirms

Follow @insidefutbol





Anthony Martial's agent has confirmed that his client wishes to quit Manchester United.



The France international has been concerned about the amount of playing time he has been receiving under Jose Mourinho and has been mulling his future.











Now his agent has confirmed that Martial wants to leave Old Trafford, words which will be music to the ears of several Serie A clubs who are firm fans of the Frenchman.



However, agent Philippe Lamboley is not in any mood to be drawn on his client's exact reasons for wanting to bring his time at the Red Devils to an end and promised the player himself will open up.





He told French radio station RMC: "After thinking about all the possibilities and settings, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United."