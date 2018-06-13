Anthony Martial Wants To Leave Manchester United, Agent Confirms

Anthony Martial's agent has confirmed that his client wishes to quit Manchester United.
The France international has been concerned about the amount of playing time he has been receiving under Jose Mourinho and has been mulling his future.
Now his agent has confirmed that Martial wants to leave Old Trafford, words which will be music to the ears of several Serie A clubs who are firm fans of the Frenchman.
However, agent Philippe Lamboley is not in any mood to be drawn on his client's exact reasons for wanting to bring his time at the Red Devils to an end and promised the player himself will open up.
He told French radio station RMC: "After thinking about all the possibilities and settings, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United."
Questioned on the reasons, Lamboley added: "There are many reasons for this, for now it is premature to talk about it.
"Anthony will speak later to discuss all of this."
The agent also insists that the decision has not been rushed, with Martial thinking through his options, but being in disagreement with Manchester United about how to go forward.
He is clear though that the Red Devils have the final word as the forward remains under contract.
"It is a well-considered decision", he said.
"However, it is quite obvious and it is very important to remember that he is under contract, that Manchester United will have the last word and that we will respect the decision of the club. He will go to the end of his contract.
"However, we do not have the same vision of Anthony's future.
"Today, Anthony is disappointed because he has shown for three seasons the love he had for the club and the supporters."
Martial is likely to be a man in demand this summer following his decision to look for a move away from Old Trafford.