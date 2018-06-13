Arsenal Table Bid For Bernd Leno But Behind Napoli In Transfer Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but for the moment Napoli have the edge in the race.



The 26-year-old goalkeeper is set to leave Leverkusen this summer and features heavily on the shortlist of a number of clubs in Europe in the ongoing window.











He has a €28m release clause in his contract, but none of his suitors are yet to trigger it and Napoli are keen to agree a negotiated with Leverkusen for the goalkeeper’s signature.



Napoli have agreed personal terms on a contract with the player, but have been talks with Leverkusen over a fee, without reaching an agreement yet with the Bundesliga outfit.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Arsenal have tabled an offer for the goalkeeper but the figure is around €20m, a bid Leverkusen are unlikely to accept as they want more money.

Napoli are also unwilling to match the release clause, but they are preparing an offer, which is not going to be less than €22m and it could be more when performance based bonuses are included.



The Serie A giants are set to make fresh contact with Leverkusen today for further talks and are hopeful of getting a deal over the line as soon as possible.



Arsenal remain keen on Leno but for the moment they are behind Napoli in the race for the German goalkeeper.

