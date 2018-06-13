Arsenal To Pay Over Three Years For Lucas Torreira

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have agreed to pay a €30m fee for Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira over three installments.



The Gunners have moved quickly to agree personal terms with the midfielder's agent, while seeing off interest from Napoli to reach an agreement with Sampdoria.











Torreira has a release clause set at €25m in his contract, but to avoid paying a big fee all in one go, Arsenal are prepared to pay €5m more.



According to Sky Italia, the Gunners have agreed to pay €10m immediately, with a further €10m to follow next year and then the final €10m payment in 2020.





Torreira has already given the green light to personal terms, meaning Arsenal's path to confirming the transfer is expected to be a smooth one.