X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/06/2018 - 22:28 BST

Arsenal To Pay Over Three Years For Lucas Torreira

 




Arsenal have agreed to pay a €30m fee for Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira over three installments. 

The Gunners have moved quickly to agree personal terms with the midfielder's agent, while seeing off interest from Napoli to reach an agreement with Sampdoria.




Torreira has a release clause set at €25m in his contract, but to avoid paying a big fee all in one go, Arsenal are prepared to pay €5m more.

According to Sky Italia, the Gunners have agreed to pay €10m immediately, with a further €10m to follow next year and then the final €10m payment in 2020.
 


Torreira has already given the green light to personal terms, meaning Arsenal's path to confirming the transfer is expected to be a smooth one.

A key man for Sampdoria, Torreira made 36 appearances in Serie A for the club last season and even chipped in with four goals from his defensive midfield position.

He joined the Italian club from Pescara in 2015, but then spent a season back on loan at his former club.
 