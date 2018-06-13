Claim From France: West Ham’s Bid For Everton Target Issa Diop Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





French Ligue 1 side Toulouse have rejected an offer from West Ham United for Everton target Issa Diop.



The highly-rated centre-back is wanted by Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium and the Hammers have moved to try to take him to England.











It emerged on Wednesday afternoon that West Ham had put a bid to Toulouse, claimed to be between €15m and €20m.



But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Toulouse have refused West Ham's proposal for Diop and are holding out for more money.





West Ham could return to the negotiating table with a bigger bid, which may turn Toulouse's head, but Diop has other suitors who could yet join the race.