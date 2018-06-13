Claim From Spain: Real Madrid Ready For Lightening Deal For Liverpool and Chelsea Linked Alisson

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are prepared to launch a decisive assault to land Liverpool and Chelsea linked goalkeeper Alisson and look to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.



The 25-year-old Brazilian has emerged as Real Madrid’s number one goalkeeping target this summer and the club are looking to make a move for him in the coming weeks.











He has been on Liverpool and Chelsea’s radar in the ongoing transfer window and Real Madrid are unwilling to take any chances by delaying negotiations for the Roma custodian.



According to Madrid-based daily Marca, the European champions went back to reactivate the talks for Alisson on Tuesday and are unwilling to wait until the end of the World Cup.





Los Blancos are fearful that a good World Cup for the Brazil number one will further soar his transfer value and they are unwilling to take that chance at the moment

With Brazil not in action before Sunday, Rea Madrid believe they have the time to complete a move for the Roma goalkeeper before he takes to the pitch in Russia at the weekend.



They are prepared to trigger the decisive phase of negotiations with Roma and the player’s representatives and try and get the deal over the line before the weekend.



Alisson is claimed to be more interested in a move to the Bernabeu than elsewhere, which gives Real Madrid an added advantage in the transfer chase.

