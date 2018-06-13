Claim From Spain: Spanish Star Receives Offer From West Ham, Wants Move To Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have made a concrete move to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Hammers are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and have been scouring their options to bring in a new name into the squad before the start of the season.











Manuel Pellegrini’s eyes have wandered towards his old stomping ground in Spain and the West Ham manager is claimed to have identified a shot stopper for the window.



According to Spanish sports daily AS, Espanyol goalkeeper Roberto has emerged as a target for the Hammers and he already has an offer on his table from the Premier League club.





The Spaniard is prepared to accept the terms from West Ham and is ready to change base to England in order work with former Malaga and Real Madrid boss Pellegrini.

He spent last season on loan at Malaga and despite having an option to buy, the Spanish outfit have decided against signing him on a permanent deal.



Espanyol are prepared to sell the 32-year-old and value him at €2m, an amount West Ham are prepared to pay to take Roberto to England this summer.



New West Ham director of football Mario Husillos, who had a similar role at Malaga, is said to be playing a key role in trying to get the deal over the line.

