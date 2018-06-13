XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/06/2018 - 00:03 BST

Freddie Ljungberg Can Improve Them – Arsenal Fans Delight At Coaching Announcement

 




Arsenal have announced the return of Freddie Ljungberg as head coach of the Under-23 team and the club's fans are delighted.

The Gunners announced the appointment on the club's official website and are set to welcome the 'Invincible' back. Ljungberg who was the coach of the Arsenal Under-15s comes back after assisting Andres Jonker at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.




Ljungberg who made 216 appearances for the club, scoring 46 goals and winning the Premier League title twice, is set to take charge of the side in July.
 

 


Arsenal fan and Twitter user, Ben Gooner Russell is 'glad to know the future of our young stars are in good hands'

 

 

 


While Red White Gooner wished the Arsenal legend the very best in his new role at the club.
 

 

Always Arsenal shared that he loves the changes in the backroom set-up, with more ex-players coming into the club.

Gooner Ganesh Bulusu sounded bullish about team's future prospects, opining 'This u23's side is the pl u23 champions. And Freddie can only improve them.', while Alex Batt went ahead calling it 'great news!'
 

 

 

 

 

 