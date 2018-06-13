He’d Be Huge Miss – Tottenham Hotspur Fans React To Mousa Dembele Departure Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is attracting interest among sides in Italy and China and the club's fans are not happy about it.



Dembele, who arrived in 2012 from Fulham and has appeared in over 230 matches for Spurs, could leave this summer with Juventus, Lazio and Inter all showning interest in signing the Belgian midfielder.











It has also been claimed that a move to the Chinese Super League could be on the cards as Spurs fan, Andrew Hennessy, expressed his disappointment over the development, with Anton Marc Shaw commenting it would be 'a huge miss for spurs'.



I remember him being mom and absolutely outstanding away in Turin completely bossed the midfield. Funny how history gets distorted. He will be a huge miss for spurs — Anton Marc Shaw (@amshealer1) June 12, 2018



Dembele has been regularly handed playing time by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Josh O is unhappy at the prospect of Spurs without Dembele, acknowledging his quality as a central midfielder.

I’m not sure this is what Pochettino had in mind when he warned Levy that the club needed to be brave and act early this summer. I’m not expecting world-beaters but the club needs to act decisively to sign a quality CM. There is a – very – limited pool of those ~/> Dembele #thfc — Josh O (@lilywhitetactic) June 13, 2018



Rival fans too joined in, with Liverpool fan Gerardus Stanley admitting he rates Dembele so highly he would like to see him move to Anfield.



Unsung hero for Spurs, quality player, would love to see him at Liverpool — Gerardus Stanley (@Gerardus_Stan) June 13, 2018

Trevor Lloyd, a Tottenham season ticket holder, pre-empted any confirmation of a transfer and says he is 'Gutted that Dembele is leaving'.



Lifetime Spurs fan Alf Love, understands the circumstances which have led to talk of a switch away from White Hart Lane, and wished 'him all the best if he goes', while Gary has a replacement on his mind.



Gutted that Dembele is leaving but understand why. Wonder how long it will take us to get a replacement in? 🤔 #THFC — Trevor Lloyd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Trevorlloyd92) June 12, 2018

Sad but it's obvious Mousa Dembele wants a last big pay day & will leave Spurs preferring to end his playing career in Italy where Juve, Inter & Napoli are vying for his signature. Been with #THFC for nearly 6 years. Wish him all the best if he goes, has been good servant. #COYS — Alf Love (@alf_love47) June 13, 2018