I Am Super Excited – Arsenal Fans React To Lucas Torreira Deal Close Claims

Arsenal fans have been left excited after claims that the club have now agreed personal terms with Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira.



The Sampdoria midfielder is a step closer to the Emirates Stadium and could soon make the move to England for a fee of €30m.











Arsenal fans are pleased with the news and Gooner Josh Scrivener took to Twitter, terming potential move 'exciting times at arsenal'.



Just woken up to hear that #AFC will sign both Torreira and Leno. WOW. I love this club. — Nachos (@LaCabraNacho) June 13, 2018



Another user, Unbalanced Arsenal, admitted about not knowing about the player, but he did like the 'descriptions' he came across when doing his homework on Torreira.

I can't pretend I know much about Lucal Torreira but according to the descriptions I've read seems just the right type of player for us. Relentless terrier-type, good at protecting the ball and stats from last season very impressive as well. #AFC #TransferTalk — (Un)balanced Arsenal (@ubarsenal) June 13, 2018



Kisembo Paul calls it a 'bargain' in the current transfer market conditions and feels he will solve the club's 'problem in defensive midfield'.



I think Lucas Torreira is a bargain in today's market and will solve what has been a major problem in defensive midfield #afc pic.twitter.com/P3jnC1PzLL — Kisembo Paul (@paulkisembo) June 13, 2018

Gooner Rich expressed his satisfaction at this summer's transfer policy with the club having 'finally taken a step forward' in his view.



Ooh To Be A Gooner though hopes the player lives up to the hype, while Arsene has now found a reason to watch Uruguay's games in the World Cup.



Transfer policy this summer seems to have finally taken a step forward. Rather than throwing all our weight behind one target (which we usually lost out on anyway), we seem to be able to pursue multiple targets effectively and get deals done. #MislintatIn #Arsenal #AFC #Torreira — Rich (@Richiead89) June 13, 2018

What a good signing Lucas Torreira would be if he live up all the hypes… must say I'm super excited about this very signing. Our third signing of the summer. #Afc — OOH TO BE A GOONER!! (@Nigerian_Gunner) June 13, 2018