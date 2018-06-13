Lazio Deal-Maker To Finalise Felipe Anderson To West Ham On London Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are closing in on Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson, with the Rome club's sporting director to iron out the final details of the move in London.



The Hammers have been trying to reach an agreement with Lazio for Anderson, with the Serie A side open to selling for the right price and the player ready to taste Premier League football.











The London club are now closing on Anderson, with their latest bid being €30m plus a 20 per cent share of a future sale.



An agreement is close and, according to Sky Italia, sporting director Igli Tare is due in London to break down the final barriers.





Lazio are ready to pocket a tidy sum for Anderson, who looks set to play under Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium next season.