06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/06/2018 - 22:43 BST

Lazio Deal-Maker To Finalise Felipe Anderson To West Ham On London Visit

 




West Ham United are closing in on Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson, with the Rome club's sporting director to iron out the final details of the move in London. 

The Hammers have been trying to reach an agreement with Lazio for Anderson, with the Serie A side open to selling for the right price and the player ready to taste Premier League football.




The London club are now closing on Anderson, with their latest bid being €30m plus a 20 per cent share of a future sale.

An agreement is close and, according to Sky Italia, sporting director Igli Tare is due in London to break down the final barriers.
 


Lazio are ready to pocket a tidy sum for Anderson, who looks set to play under Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium next season.

Anderson has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, but has continued to ply his trade in Serie A.

His time in Italy's top flight, where he helped Lazio fight for a Champions League spot until the final matchday last term, appears to be now approaching its end.
 