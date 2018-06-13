Leicester City Make Bid For Newcastle United Targeted Serie A Midfielder

Leicester City have lodged a bid to sign Newcastle United target Stefano Sturaro from Juventus.
Sturaro struggled for playing time with the Italian champions last season and has been tipped for a potential exit this summer.
Genoa are interested in keeping Sturaro in Serie A, but they are facing significant opposition.
Rafael Benitez has been linked with wanting the midfielder at St. James' Park, but it is Leicester who have pulled the trigger on an official offer.
The Foxes have offered Juventus a fee of €13m, according to Sky Italia.
However, Juventus value Sturaro at €20m, meaning the Premier League side could well see their bid rejected.
Sturaro, 25, is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2021 and made 19 appearances across all competitions for the Italian champions throughout the course of last season.
He featured in both of Juventus' Champions League last 16 clashes against Tottenham Hotspur.