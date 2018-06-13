Leicester City Make Bid For Newcastle United Targeted Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City have lodged a bid to sign Newcastle United target Stefano Sturaro from Juventus.



Sturaro struggled for playing time with the Italian champions last season and has been tipped for a potential exit this summer.











Genoa are interested in keeping Sturaro in Serie A, but they are facing significant opposition.



Rafael Benitez has been linked with wanting the midfielder at St. James' Park, but it is Leicester who have pulled the trigger on an official offer.





The Foxes have offered Juventus a fee of €13m, according to Sky Italia.